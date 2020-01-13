5 of 13

Dressed in kimonos, a group of youths who celebrate turning 20 years old, the traditional age of adulthood in Japan, take a selfie as they arrive at Yokohama Arena for a Coming of Age ceremony in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Held annually on the second Monday of January, Coming of Age Day is a special time for these young adults. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)