A policeman comes out from the only entrance of an ill-fated building which caught fire on Sunday, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Authorities say an electrical short circuit appears to have caused a devastating fire that killed dozens of people in a crowded market area in central New Delhi. Firefighters fought the blaze from 100 yards away because it broke out in one of the area's many alleyways, tangled in electrical wire and too narrow for vehicles to access. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)