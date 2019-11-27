MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. is reporting an 8% drop in fourth quarter profit and issuing a weak outlook for next year.

The company on Wednesday cited uncertainty from trade wars and other issues that have led farmers to pull back on machinery purchases.

Quarterly profits were $722 million, or $2.27 per share. Adjusted per share earnings were $2.14, a penny better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Adjusted revenue was $8.7 billion, also better than expected.

But that’s being overshadowed by Deere’s first profit outlook for 2020 of between $2.7 billion and $3.1 billion, which would be less than this year.

