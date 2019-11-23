10 of 20

In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, photograph, a migrant peers from a tent at the Vucjak refugee camp outside Bihac, northwestern Bosnia. Despite the approach of harsh weather, hundreds of refugees and migrants are still stuck in northwest Bosnia in a makeshift camp described by international organizations as dangerous and inhumane. Desperate men, including many who have made several unsuccessful attempts to cross into neighboring European Union member Croatia, sleep in the ill-equipped Vucjak tent camp. It is located on a former landfill, not far from a minefield left over from Bosnia's 1992-95 war.(AP Photo/Kemal Softic)