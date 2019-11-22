11 of 21

In this Nov. 7 2019 photo, Lea, 22, a fashion student from Angouleme has her hands covered in paint after repairing a damaged slogan in Paris. France, a country that has prided itself on gender equality, is beginning to pay serious attention to its yet-intractable problem of domestic violence. This year alone, at least 130 women have been killed by their current or former partners, anti-domestic violence groups say. Activists have pasted signs all over Paris to pressure authorities to do more to help victims, whom they say law enforcement too often fail to protect. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)