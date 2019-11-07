NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have charged a U.S. company with illegally selling Chinese-made security and surveillance equipment to the American military and other customers.

Federal prosecutors said at a news conference Thursday that some of the equipment sold by Aventura Technologies ended up at Army bases and even on an aircraft carrier.

They accused the company on New York's Long Island of putting fake labels on the equipment that said it was made in the U.S.

A message seeking comment was left with the company.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.