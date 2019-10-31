SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics says it operating profit for the last quarter fell by nearly 56%, with its robust smartphone and TV sales offset by a continuously weak market for computer chips.

The South Korean technology giant on Thursday reported an operating profit of 7.78 trillion won ($6.7 billion) for the July-September quarter, which represented a 55.7% drop from the same period last year.

Samsung says third-quarter revenue fell 5.3% to 62 trillion won ($53.4 billion).

Samsung is the world's biggest maker of semiconductors and smartphones, but it has struggled with falling prices for DRAM and NAND memory chips since late last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.