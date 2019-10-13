BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Police in the Florida city of Boca Raton say a SWAT team is sweeping an upscale mall after they received reports of shots, and they have determined there is no active shooter on site.

The police agency tweeted earlier Sunday afternoon urging people to avoid the area in and around Town Center mall and to "shelter in place." Police said the search was continuing Sunday afternoon.

Authorities did not say whether they had confirmed a shooting had taken place in the area.

The Town Center at Boca Raton bills itself on its website as a luxury regional shopping complex in the heart of Boca Raton.

Some people posted video on social media showing what they said were cars streaming away from the mall as armed police arrived.

