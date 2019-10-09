11 of 12

Gerald Erebon prepares napier grass to feed cows at the Catholic seminary farm in the Nairobi suburb of Karen, Kenya, on Sunday, June 17, 2019. In mid-2013, Erebon reached out to the Rev. Mario Lacchin, sending him a series of emails over the span of two months, hoping to establish a relationship following his mother’s death. “Ever since I knew you as my real biological father, I could not stop asking myself questions as to why I was born the way I was born, which consequently had put hate in me against you,” Erebon wrote. But he said he had since had a change of heart and now forgave him. “I love you father,” he wrote. “Let us not allow the past to affect our present and future.” Lacchin has denied the claim and refused a paternity test. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)