ZHEZKAZGAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — An American, a Russian and the first astronaut to fly into space from the United Arab Emirates have safely landed after a six-hour flight from the International Space Station.

The capsule carrying Nick Hague, Alexey Ovchinin and Hazzaa al-Mansoori touched down on the steppe in Kazakhstan in Central Asia at 3:59 p.m. local time (1059 GMT) on Thursday.

Al-Mansoori, the first of two men chosen by the United Arab Emirates to fly to the space station, is coming back after an eight-day mission while space veteran Ovchinin and Hague, who was on his maiden flight, are coming back after spending six months at the station.

Three NASA astronauts, a European Space Agency crewmember and two Russians remain aboard the orbiting lab to continue their work on hundreds of scientific experiments.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.