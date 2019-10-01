SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has disclosed some of the newly purchased F-35 stealth fighter jets for the first time during its Armed Forces Day ceremony.

Tuesday's display of the high-tech U.S.-made aircraft will likely anger North Korea, which has called the jets' introduction in South Korea a grave provocation.

President Moon Jae-in reviewed military planes including a F-35, missiles and artillery systems displayed on the ground at the start of the ceremony at an air base in southeastern South Korea.

Moon and other top officials later watched three F-35s flying in a close formation.

Under its biggest-ever weapons purchase, South Korea is buying 40 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin.

Moon says the South Korean people would be "very proud" of their military being armed with new, powerful weapons.

