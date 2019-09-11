9 of 20

In this Sept. 1, 2019, photo, a group of people play basketball at Southorn Playground, where hundreds of people gathered the day before to protest against China, in Hong Kong. Life is not quite normal after three months of steady protests in the Asian financial center - and yet normal life goes on, as it must, for the city’s 7.4 million residents. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)