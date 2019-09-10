CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple is dangling deals for its new phones and TV streaming service as it seeks to offset slumping device sales with new services.

Here's a look at what Apple unveiled Tuesday at its product event in Cupertino, California.

IPHONE 11: An update to last year's iPhone XR, but $50 cheaper at $700. It now gets a second camera lens, with a wider angle to squeeze more of the landscape or a group of people into the picture. Stays at 6.1 inches, as measured diagonally. Comes out Sept. 20.

IPHONE 11 PRO AND PRO MAX: Updates to the XS and XS Max, with prices staying the same at $1,000 and up. Last year's phones had a telephoto lens for better zoom compared with the regular lens. A third lens now offers wider angles. The display stays at 5.8 inches for regular model, 6.5 inches for Max. Comes out Sept. 20.

APPLE WATCH: The Series 5 watch catches up with rivals in offering an always-on display. There's also a new Compass app for gauging location. New titanium and ceramic models available. Comes out Sept. 20, starting at $399. Cellular models are $100 more.

IPAD: Slightly larger screen than before, at 10.2 inches. Comes out Sept. 30, starting at $329.

APPLE TV PLUS: Challenger to Netflix and other streaming services. The service will launch with nine original shows and movies, with more expected each month. Comes out Nov. 1 at $5 a month. Free year for buyers of any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch.

APPLE ARCADE: Video game service with more than 100 games, curated by Apple and exclusive to the service. Games can be downloaded and played offline — on the Apple-made iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Comes out Sept. 19 at $5 a month. Games available through a new dedicated tab in the app store.

SOFTWARE UPDATES: Free iOS 13 update for existing iPhones on Sept. 19, iPadOS for existing iPads on Sept. 30.

UNSPOKEN: Apple didn't provide any updates on its Mac computers, including a launch date for Catalina, the next version of macOS. And Apple didn't announce any iPhone with support for the faster cellular network known as 5G; while Samsung and other Android makers already have 5G versions for a few hundred dollars more, 5G iPhones aren't expected until next year.

