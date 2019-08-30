MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — No gunman has been found after a lockdown at the Vermont Statehouse and other government buildings in Montpelier that followed a report of a person with a gun.

Two buildings are still being searched Friday with the help of police dogs, including the Vermont State Tax Office building, which was the focus of the report.

The state Department of Human Resources said in a statement that "no intruder or firearm were located."

People are being allowed to leave after a lockdown that began at midday.

Gov. Phil Scott's office said earlier that police from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were responding to a report the person entered the building.

The state Department of Human Resources had put out a statement saying, "our understanding is that the situation is well under control and not a danger."

