SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities have intensified patrols in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir after posters appeared calling for a public march to a United Nations office to protest New Delhi's tightened grip on the disputed region.

Police and paramilitary soldiers re-imposed restrictions on traffic Friday in areas where they had been eased, putting steel barricades back up and laying razor wire across roads, bridges and intersections.

Posters appeared Thursday across Srinagar urging Kashmiris to march to the U.N. office after Muslim Friday prayers.

The posters bore the name of the Joint Resistance Leadership comprised of three separatist leaders fighting Indian sovereignty in Kashmir.

Security forces in riot gear carrying assault rifles surrounded the U.N. office, prohibiting pedestrians from approaching the area.

