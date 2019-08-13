11 of 17

A Kashmiri Muslim boy holds a placard as others shout slogans during a protest after Eid prayers in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Troops in India-administered Kashmir allowed some Muslims to walk to local mosques alone or in pairs to pray for the Eid al-Adha festival on Monday during an unprecedented security lockdown that still forced most people in the disputed region to stay indoors on the Islamic holy day. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)