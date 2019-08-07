MOSCOW (AP) — Special forces in the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday raided the residence of the former president, who faces corruption and abuse of office charges.

There were conflicting reports Wednesday evening on Almazbek Atambayev's whereabouts. One television station said he had been seized and taken away to an unknown location, while a close ally and supporters who gathered near his residential compound said he had not been taken.

Local news reports said some people were wounded by weapons fired in the raid, including a journalist. The state security committee said only plastic bullets were fired.

Kyrgyzstan's parliament in June rescinded the immunity that Atambayev had been accorded as a former president, opening him to potential prosecution. Since then, supporters have kept watch outside his residence in the village of Koi-Tash, 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, in expectation of an attempt to arrest him.

He is accused of a range of crimes, including corruption and the expropriation of property.

Atambayev, who was in office from 2011 to 2017, says the charges have been concocted by President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who was once his protégé.

The raid raises concerns about stability in Kyrgyzstan, which borders China and hosts a Russian military air base.

Atambayev met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July, suggesting that he enjoys Kremlin support. But Putin later said Russia was committed to working with Jeenbekov.

Kyrgyzstan, once hailed as an "island of democracy" in post-Soviet Central Asia, has repeatedly been shaken by political upheavals. Its first two presidents after independence were both driven from office by riots.

___

This story corrects the incumbent president's first name to Sooronbai.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.