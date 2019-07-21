TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect as soon as he regains consciousness from injuries in a deadly arson at a Kyoto anime studio.

Kyoto police said Sunday they are ready to arrest 41-year-old Shinji Aoba on arson and murder allegations. Aoba is accused of storming Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio on Thursday, setting it on fire and killing 34 people.

One of the survivors, an animator, told Japanese media he jumped from a window of the three-story building gasping for air amid scorching heat after seeing a "a black mushroom cloud" rising from downstairs.

The attack shocked Japan and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide.

