A flood-affected woman dries corn that got wet in the floods, on an embankment near her temporary shelter in Gagalmari, east of Gauhati, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Friday, July 19, 2019. In the Indian state of Assam, officials said floodwaters have killed more than a dozen people and brought misery to some 4.5 million. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)