FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Residents in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding cities are being warned they may be without water for at least 24 hours after a contractor hit a water main during construction.

City officials issued a boil-water order Thursday and said taps could run dry within hours. The boil water order is in effect for 48 hours.

The outage affects residents in cities that get drinking water from Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale officials declared a state of emergency and Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will send two trucks of water.

A number of businesses have closed, including the Galleria Mall and the Broward County Courthouse.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue says the city has tanker trucks of water and will seek help from neighboring cities that have water to assist in fighting fires.

