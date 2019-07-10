17 of 18

In this Saturday, July 6, 2019 photo, Abed Abu Sedou, removes the dust from samples of hand-painted glasses are displayed on a table in his closed glass factory in Gaza City. Talk about old Gaza, and what pops up are images of clay pottery, colorful glassware, bamboo furniture and ancient frame looms weaving bright rugs and mats. As such professions could be dying worldwide, the pace of their declining is too fast in Gaza that out of its some 500 looms, only one is still functioning. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)