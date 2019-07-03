UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — An overturned garbage truck blocked a major route out of New York City during the evening commute before the Fourth of July weekend.

The orange truck lay upside down Wednesday on an embankment on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel.

Most New Jersey-bound vehicles are being held at the tunnel as crews work to clear the truck. Traffic is being allowed to flow into the city.

Officials say that they are assessing the number of injuries but that one person is in critical condition.

Bus service from a major New York City hub, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, was initially suspended but later resumed.

Cars are being diverted to the Holland Tunnel and the George Washington Bridge, causing widespread delays on Manhattan's West Side.

This story has been updated to delete an incorrect reference to traffic toward the tunnel being held.

