ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The Ethiopian army brigadier general accused of leading a failed coup against a regional government has been killed in a firefight with the security forces, a spokesman for the Ethiopian prime minister's office said Monday.

Brig. Gen. Asamnew Tsige was killed on the outskirts of Bahir Dar, capital of the restive northern Amhara region, Nigussu Tilahun told The Associated Press.

Ethiopian forces had been hunting down Asamnew since soldiers loyal to him on Saturday attacked a meeting of the Amhara government, killing the regional governor and his adviser.

That attack was followed hours later by the assassination in Addis Ababa of the chief of Ethiopia's military and a retired army general by a bodyguard.

An internet shutdown remains in force across Ethiopia following the Saturday killings.

Ethiopian military have set up checkpoints in the capital and in the Amhara region.

Flags are flying at half-mast Monday which has been declared a day of national mourning following the four killings.

