CHICAGO (AP) — Seniors in major metropolitan areas, especially in the Northeast and around Washington, D.C., are more likely to continue working past age 65 than those in other areas around the country. That's according to an analysis of Census data by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Analysts say the types of jobs in those areas — government, finance, law and academia — are more conducive to keeping seniors working longer.

The analysis shows that among counties with at least 6,000 residents, about 12% have at least 21% of their seniors working or actively looking for jobs. Nearly 25% of the counties are in the Northeast, Maryland or Virginia, and 15% sit within 70 miles (113 kilometers) of New York, Boston, Philadelphia or Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.