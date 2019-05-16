LOS ANGELES (AP) — Georgia has become known as the "Hollywood of the South" thanks to its generous tax incentives that have made the state home to productions as big and diverse as the films of Marvel Studios and shows like "The Walking Dead."

Companies have in the past threatened to boycott filming in the state when values clash with proposed laws, but in the week since Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a measure that bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, there has been no statement from any of the major studios.

Calls for a boycott have been limited to individuals and smaller production companies. Others have chosen a compromise. J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele will proceed with a Georgia-set production and donate money to organizations fighting the law.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.