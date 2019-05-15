Teachers across the country describe struggles finding trustworthy materials to help them teach climate change.

Online searches bring up materials produced by climate change doubters, lesson plans developed by the oil industry, and countless other sites with misleading or outdated information. It's a chore for educators who often are learning about the topic alongside their students.

The Climate Literacy and Energy Awareness Network , funded by federal grants, reviewed more than 30,000 free online resources and found only 700 acceptable for use in schools.

Climate change education varies across states, and often from one classroom to the next. Many teachers report that they shy away from the topic not only because of issues with materials but also the political sensitivities, and uncertainty over where to introduce an issue that crosses so many disciplines.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.