WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is poised to allow lawsuits against foreign firms that have profited from former U.S. firms that Cuba seized after the 1959 revolution.

The move marks a change in more than two decades of U.S. policy on Cuba.

A senior Trump administration official provided details of the shift, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.

The 1996 Helms-Burton Act gave Americans the right to sue companies profiting from properties confiscated by Cuba. But every U.S. president since Bill Clinton has suspended the key clause because of fears of alienating U.S. allies and complicating relations with Cuba.

The official said going forward, there will be no more waivers.

