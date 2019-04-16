FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — An index of investor sentiment about Germany bounced higher in April, adding to the contradictory signals about the strength of Europe's largest economy.

The ZEW index published Tuesday rose for the sixth straight month, to plus 3.1 from minus 3.6 in March.

The German economy registered no growth at the end of 2018 and manufacturing data has been weak amid slowing global trade. The weak points have been offset by low unemployment and rising wages, raising hopes for a modest rebound this year.

Analyst Carsten Brzeski of bank ING-DiBa said the index was boosted by better economic news from China, a key trade partner, by rising share prices, and the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve's shift away from withdrawing stimulus and toward adding more, if necessary.

