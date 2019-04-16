11 of 15

FILE - In this June 15, 1999, file photo, tape marks the line in front of the doors to the library in Columbine High School as members of the media took their first trip through the school in the southwest Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Twelve students and one teacher were killed in a murderous rampage at the school on April 20, 1999, by two students who killed themselves in the aftermath. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)