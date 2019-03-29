DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh imposed tougher safety rules after more than 1,100 people died when a garment factory complex collapsed near Dhaka in 2013. But continued corruption and lax enforcement have caused many more deaths from safety lapses since the Rana Plaza disaster, including a fire Thursday at an illegally constructed high-rise office building that killed 25 people and left dozens injured.

The fire in Banani, a busy upscale commercial district, exposed the vulnerabilities hidden behind the glass towers that have become symbols of Bangladesh's rapid growth. While the economy has expanded by more than 6 percent annually in the last decade, safety regulations and enforcement have lagged behind, experts say.

