WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Tuesday defended the Trump administration's plans to collect and store nuclear waste from around the country in a site northwest of Las Vegas, saying that the current system of scattered storage sites in dozens of states was unacceptable.

Perry held up a map at a budget hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee, showing lawmakers what he said were the more than three dozen states currently hosting disposal sites for spent nuclear fuel.

"We have to find a solution," Perry told lawmakers. "Thirty-nine states as repositories is not an appropriate solution."

The Trump administration is seeking $116 million in this year's budget on the effort, including restarting the licensing process for a permanent repository for high-level nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain in Nevada.

Opposition from Nevada previously has helped put the plan on a back-burner. The Trump administration has revived the Yucca Mountain proposal.

Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said earlier this month that the Trump administration was "attempting to shove even more unwanted toxic material down our throats."

