NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Stocks are trading broadly lower on Wall Street and bond yields are edging lower as traders wait for the latest interest rate policy statement and economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. central bank is expected to reaffirm its stance later Wednesday that it will be "patient" in making future interest rate increases.

The benchmark S&P 500 index and the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average were each down about 0.4 percent in midday trading. The technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.2 percent.

Bond prices rose slightly, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.59 percent from 2.61 percent late Tuesday.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note held steady at 2.46 percent.

___

4:45 a.m.

Stock markets are subdued ahead of a monetary policy statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve in which the central bank is expected to say it will be patient about raising interest rates further.

Futures for the Dow and the S&P 500 are up 0.1 percent, while European indexes are trading slightly lower. The dollar is up 0.2 percent against the yen, at 111.57 yen.

The Fed is due to wrap up its policy meeting Wednesday and is widely expected to keep its key short-term rate in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, still low by historical standards. Most analysts think the policymakers will scale back their projection of rate hikes this year from two to one or perhaps even none.

___

12:05 a.m.

The Federal Reserve is expected to end its latest policy meeting Wednesday by refining its new overarching message that it plans to be "patient" about any further interest rate hikes.

The Fed is set to keep its key short-term rate in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, still low by historical standards. And most analysts think the policymakers will scale back their projection of rate hikes this year from two to one or perhaps even none.

The central bank's theme of patience reflects its calming response since the start of the year to slow growth at home and abroad, a nervous stock market and persistently mild inflation. The Fed executed a pivot when it met in January by signaling that it no longer expected to raise rates soon.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.