DETROIT (AP) — A former vice president at the United Auto Workers was charged Monday with conspiracy in a scheme with Fiat Chrysler executives to buy meals, golf and other perks with the automaker's money — the highest-ranking official snagged in an investigation that has exposed corrupt ties between labor and management.

The conspiracy charge against Norwood Jewell was filed as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is likely. At least seven people have pleaded guilty so far.

Officials at Fiat Chrysler, known as FCA, and the UAW enriched themselves by using company money set aside for a job-training center. The corruption occurred at the same time both sides were negotiating labor agreements.

"We can confirm that we have had professional and productive discussions with the U.S. Attorney's Office towards a fair and just resolution," defense attorney Michael Manley told The Detroit News. "We are confident that when the facts of the case come out as it relates to Mr. Jewell, his decades-long reputation of honorable service to members of the UAW will remain intact."

Jewell was the senior UAW official dealing with Fiat Chrysler, from 2014 through 2016. He apparently had no knowledge of corruption that was occurring before stepping into the post — his predecessor had a $262,000 mortgage paid off — but he quickly joined it, according to the government.

The court filing says Jewell signed off on dinners valued at thousands of dollars at an exclusive Detroit restaurant, the London Chop House, and golf and meals in Palm Springs, California.

Former Fiat Chrysler executive Al Iacobelli, who conspired with UAW officials and also enjoyed the spoils, is serving a 5 ½-year prison sentence .

The union's president, Gary Jones, said he's "deeply saddened and irritated" by the scandal.

The UAW is "engaged in comprehensive reforms to make sure that this behavior never happens again," Jones said last week.

