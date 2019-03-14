SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — Prosecutors say Malaysia's attorney general has ordered the murder case to proceed against a Vietnamese woman accused in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother.

Prosecutors in court Thursday gave no explanation why they refused to drop the murder charge against Doan Thi Huong. She is the only suspect in custody after the stunning decision to drop the case Monday against Indonesian Siti Aisyah.

Huong's lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik told the court they were disappointed with the attorney general's decision and said prosecutors were being unfair to Huong.

Teh said, "It does not speak well of our criminal justice system."

He also sought a deferment of the trial, saying Huong has been unwell since Aisyah's release and is not in a position to testify.

