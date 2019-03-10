8 of 17

Natalie Sanders speaks during an interview in St. Robert, Mo., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. In the spring of 2019, the Daily Guide was cut from five to three days a week. In June, Sanders, its editor and last newsroom staffer, quit _ she was burned out, she said. The last edition was published three months later, on Sept. 7. “It felt like an old friend died. ... I sat and I cried, I really did. Because being the editor of the Daily Guide was all I wanted for a really long time.” (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)