In this photo taken on Saturday, March 2, 2019, performers wearing a traditional carnival mask, one of them in an old Soviet police uniform, center, dance during Shrovetide celebrations, in Rumsiskes village, some 89 kilometers (56 miles) north of Vilnius, Lithuania. A strange scenario took place in this central Lithuania village this weekend, as chanting devils, goats, witches and others filled the streets to chase the long and dark winter away. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)