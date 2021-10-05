MELBOURNE, Fla. — Fly in, stay right there.



Melbourne Orlando International Airport officials just broke ground Tuesday on the five-story, 143-room Hyatt Place.

On top will be a rooftop bar, and inside, 25,000 square feet of meeting space.

Officials say it will cater to business trips involving aerospace corporations which surround the airport and soon, a wave of international travelers looking to vacation on the Space Coast or head to the Orlando theme parks.

"What makes this hotel really distinctive is it's 'on-airport', meaning you can come off your aircraft and literally walk right into the hotel," said Melbourne Orlando International Airport executive director​ Greg Donovan. "And it's proximity to so many major aerospace corporations all within a mile of here."

Donovan says the timing couldn't be better.

More than 150,000 international travelers a year fly through worldwide travel group Tui.

A new $61-million, 86,000-square-foot terminal is being built to make way for all the passengers — heads that can stay in beds of the new hotel.

"One of the best things about an airport is that's it's the front door of a community," Donovan said.

It's a bustling lunchtime crowd at Backwater in Melbourne, which caters to locals, tourists and business travelers who've flown in from the nearby airport.

"A lot of the aerospace companies, the hotels bringing us business from the out-of-towners staying there," said Backwater manager Eric Acosta.

Acosta says their front door is wide open when hotel guests drop by for a meal.

"We're a business for everybody," he said.

About 100 construction jobs and 20 operational jobs are being created for the project.



The new hotel is expected to open in 2022.