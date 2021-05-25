MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne officials are looking to create trail space in the city that would allow walkers, bicyclists and more a place for recreation.

But some neighbors along the proposed route have safety concerns of a nearby pathway that will always be open, day and night.

"They will have access to our backyards, which I don't think is safe and secure for this community," said Mike Shea, who lives in the 55+ Pine Creek neighborhood off Eber Boulevard in Melbourne. "It's going to be open 24/7 to the public."

Shea is talking about the proposed Southwest Trails project, a 3.7-mile series of four trails connected with bridges that would be built along the existing canal right of way.



The first trail would wind from near the Florida Avenue and Dairy Road intersection to Stack Boulevard.



That route would lead the trail along the back part of Shea's and his neighbors' properties, leaving only have a line of bushes as a buffer.

"Everyone along the canal would be exposed to the public," he said. "The noise, the trash and the lighting that they are going to put in this thing. It takes our security away."

Shea said some 100 of his neighbors have signed a petition opposing the trails.



Melbourne officials say they want to make sure they get as much input on the project as they can.



Shea's hope is that the city will take residents' concerns to heart.

"I think they have good intentions, but I hope they listen to other peoples' reasons for not wanting this," he said.

A public hearing about the trail was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

