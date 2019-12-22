CLEARWATER, Fla. — The beloved sea cow is known for their friendly demeanor and adorable face, but a preliminary Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report shows one of the biggest threats manatees face are boaters.

This year, watercraft vehicles are responsible for 129 manatee deaths, which is the highest recorded amount in years.

"We see a lot of boating-related incidents with a lot of marine animals unfortunately," says Kerry Sanchez, a senior biologist at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Sanchez says there may not be an exact reason as to why so many manatees are being hit, but says a lot of it could be from human interaction.

"They are very friendly, and if they've been fed by humans, they will come back," says Sanchez. "The best thing we can do is not interact with them in the wild."

Florida Fish and Wildlife says the trend for boat-related crashes have gone up every year.

In 2014, there were 66 deaths, but in 2018, there were 121deaths.

Sanchez says, the best way to avoid a crash is to have a designated animal spotter before starting the engine.

If the animal is several feet away and do not swim towards you, you are set to go.

"We can all do a little bit better to help them out in the waterways," says Sanchez.

If you see an injured animal, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife hotline immediately at 888-404-FWCC (3922).