APOPKA, Fla. — A scared bear cub has been sitting in a tree at an Apopka wildlife sanctuary for more than four days, as two adult tigers pace the area, waiting for him to come down.

By law, sanctuary workers not allowed to handle bear

The bear is on his own to get down from the tree

Wednesday marks the fifth day — at least — of this grizzly situation at the C.A.R.E. Foundation , which has an exotic animal rescue center. The foundation also cares for big cats , such as the tigers.

Workers are holding out hope the cub gets the courage to come down on his own. If he does not, it is up to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to decide when to intervene.

By state law, sanctuary workers are not allowed to handle the bear in any way.

In the meantime, the sanctuary workers are trying to a quieter atmosphere there, with less foot traffic and noise.

"We've kept it a little less activity on this side to allow for the bear up there to have the time to decide to come down all on its own," explained Kelly Hayn with the C.A.R.E. Foundation. "The less we interfere with him, the better chance he has to make that decision."

Moving the tigers is an option, but not at the top of the list. It would require careful planning so it does not become a high-stress situation for the animals, explained Hayn.

"We have been concerned about their safety as well by shifting them too much it changes what they're doing," she said.

Moving the tigers into closer quarters can create conflict, coupled with the fact the cooler weather creates a time of high energy and increased hunger drive for the tigers, explained C.A.R.E. officials.

For now, they are continuing to monitor the bear and keep in touch with FWC about next steps.