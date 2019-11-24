FLORIDA — Two more endangered Florida panthers have been found dead in just two days bringing the total number of deaths this year to 26, according to officials.

There are about 230 Florida panthers in the wild

Both were killed by drivers, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The FWC stated the remains of a 4-month-old male panther were found last Thursday on a road running through Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest and the remains of another were found the day before.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

