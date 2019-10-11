APOPKA, Fla. — An Orange County man saw quite the surprise when surveillance video caught a black bear wandering inside his Apopka home.

Bear didn't damage anything inside the home

Bear encounters are common in Central Florida

Common in subdivisions near wooded areas

Shawn Warley sent Spectrum News a video of a black bear inside his home. The bear even gets up close and personal with the camera.

The animal poked its head around the kitchen, but Warley said it didn't cause any damage to the home.

Warley wrote in a group on Facebook: "Seems to like the cat food."

Bear encounters are common in Central Florida, especially in subdivisions near wooded areas. In 2018, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received more than 2,200 calls from the public about bears.

If you encounter a bear, here are some do's and don'ts from experts:

Talk calmly so the bear knows you're human and not prey

Stand your ground and slowly wave your arms

If you're with a child, pick the child up immediately

And always stay calm — most bears don't want to attack you; they usually just want to be left alone.