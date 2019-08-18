BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man taking part in a public alligator hunt in Palm Bay on Saturday got his right wrist bitten, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
- Justin Perchalski's right wrist was bitten
At around 8:30 p.m., near the Three Forks Conservation Area entrance on Malabar Road, Justin Perchalski was pulling the gator next to his vessel when it grabbed his hand.
The 30-year-old man was flown to Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Greg Workman, of the FWC, described in an email to Spectrum News 13 that Perchalski suffered a "major" bite to his right wrist.
