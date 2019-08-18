BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man taking part in a public alligator hunt in Palm Bay on Saturday got his right wrist bitten, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Justin Perchalski's right wrist was bitten

At around 8:30 p.m., near the Three Forks Conservation Area entrance on Malabar Road, Justin Perchalski was pulling the gator next to his vessel when it grabbed his hand.

The 30-year-old man was flown to Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Greg Workman, of the FWC, described in an email to Spectrum News 13 that Perchalski suffered a "major" bite to his right wrist.