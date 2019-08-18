ORLANDO, Fla. — A large snake caused quite a scare for one neighborhood in downtown Orlando.

When an animal control service worker was sent in to get the snake, he discovered it was a 4-foot long ball python.

The snakes are not native to Florida or the United States, but are among the smallest pythons only growing to 5 feet long and are not considered dangerous to humans.

The people who reported the snake did not know that at the time and told the snake crew they were considering taking matters into their own hands.

"I asked him, I said to (people who found it), 'I'm surprised you didn't kill the snake.' And he said, 'That was my first thought. I thought about chopping him into pieces but then I had second thoughts and I thought no why should I do that I'll let him live,'" recalled Bob Cross of Critter Capture Service.

Cross says he suspects the python was either a pet that got loose or a pet that was released to a wild.

He said that he will keep the python for awhile to see if the owner will come forward.