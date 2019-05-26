PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by an alligator near F ay Lake Wilderness Park in Brevard County on Saturday .

The attack happened Sunday afternoon at a pond between State Road 407 and State Road 528.

Witnesses say the woman was swimming in a pond when the gator bit her.

The woman was airlifted to a Holmes Regional Medical Center to be treated for her wounds.

A witness told Spectrum News 13 the woman was screaming and struggling to swim when several people went to her rescue. Their quick action saved the woman's life.

"We pulled her out and her side and her thigh was open. People grabbed towels and shirts and wrapped her side and leg and rushed her up her to the front," said witness Dave Nygard, adding, "… about 30 seconds later I see a gator head pop-up, all of about 8 foot."

The attack comes during the middle of alligator mating season when male gators can be more territorial and aggressive.

It is also a very hot Memorial Day Weekend when more people are getting outside and hanging around water.

Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland, says while normally alligators are afraid of humans, everyone should be on guard when going swimming, especially when taking your pets along with you.

"That pet is very active and noisy. It seems like prey for the alligators so that will attract them," advised McHugh.

McHugh says another tip is stay on high alert when you see any Lilly pads in the water as that is a gator's usually hide under them.

If you do happen to come across a gator when you are at a lake or a pond with your family, experts say keep a distance of at least 25 feet.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stated the incident is under investigation.

It advised that anyone with concerns about an alligator should call their Nuisance Alligator Hotline and the agency will dispatch a trapper to resolve the situation.

That number is 1-866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). Get additional information about alligators from the FWC .