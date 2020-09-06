The number of people passing through security at U.S. airports this holiday weekend could set a new pandemic record.

For the air travel industry, it’s a glimmer of hope for an industry that is struggling. On Thursday, the high point of travelers was 10 times higher than the lowest number of travelers back in April.

On Friday, TSA estimates 900,000 people flew.

It’s a much different experience now.

TSA is blocked by shields. Travelers are asked to put everything from their pockets into their bags instead of using trays.

Masks are mandated by airlines. Delta alone says it has banned nearly 300 passengers because they refused to wear one.