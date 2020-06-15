MELBOURNE, Fla. — As more flights come back to Orlando-Melbourne International Airport , a new program called "MLB's Game Plan: A Safe and Strategic Response to COVID-19" is now underway to help keep passengers and staff safe during the pandemic .

Here are some changes you can expect at the airport:

Reduced seating and no back-to-back seats in the waiting areas.

Visual cues to show proper distancing at ticketing, rental car lanes, and boarding lines.

Continued deep cleaning of public areas.

More flights returning in July — Delta will be going from one to two a day, and American will ramp up to three flights a day.