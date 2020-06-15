MELBOURNE, Fla. — As more flights come back to Orlando-Melbourne International Airport, a new program called "MLB's Game Plan: A Safe and Strategic Response to COVID-19" is now underway to help keep passengers and staff safe during the pandemic.
Here are some changes you can expect at the airport:
- Reduced seating and no back-to-back seats in the waiting areas.
- Visual cues to show proper distancing at ticketing, rental car lanes, and boarding lines.
- Continued deep cleaning of public areas.
- More flights returning in July — Delta will be going from one to two a day, and American will ramp up to three flights a day.
MLB has also created a website that outlines the full plan for its strategic response. You can learn more about the changes there.