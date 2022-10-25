ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Farmers in North Carolina are speaking up about their right to repair their own equipment.

The Right to Repair Act would require manufacturers to provide owners and independent repair businesses with access to service information, diagnostic tools and affordable replacement parts.

Micheal McPherson, owner of McPherson Farms, took over the farm when his father passed away. They grow soybeans, corn and more.

McPherson is in support of the Right to Repair Act because during harvest time they have to move as quickly as possible.

“We got a lot of acres to go across, we can’t afford to sit there idle and have this machine sitting still when we need to be harvesting,” he said when talking about his combine tractor.

His combine tractor is essential to harvesting corn, and when it breaks down, that can slow his day down. McPherson’s fear if farmers like himself don’t have the right to repair is dealers and manufacturers will cut that access out from them.

One real-life scenario he gave when talking about a machine breaking down is the long wait time.

“If it’s a Saturday afternoon and you break down, it’s gonna be hard to get somebody to come out,” McPherson said. “If it’s something I can fix myself, if I can get the parts and it’s fairly simple, I can do that myself and keep going.”

Before state legislators make their final decision, they are going around the state to hear from farmers and manufacturers to see how this would impact them.

McPherson attended one of the hearings at North Carolina A&T University and said he was really impressed by the legislators and how they were willing to listen to both sides.

“I think there’s common ground. I think we’ll be able to work something out,” McPherson said.