Rent increases are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.

What You Need To Know Average asking rents increased .6% from May to June, according to a new rent report from Zillow.com



The 0.6% increase matches the average from 2015 to 2019



Over the past year, major cities in the Northeast and Midwest have seen the largest rent increases; Western cities have seen the smallest



Zillow anticipates below-average rent increases through the rest of the year

The average asking rent increased 0.6% from May to June, or about $12, according to a new rent report from the real estate web site Zillow.com. The typical asking rent nationally is $2,054.

The most recent .6% rent increase matches the average from 2015 to 2019, before COVID dramatically altered the rental market. Asking rents were slow in 2020 only to skyrocket in 2021 and 2022 amid a house-buying boom. The last seven months have seen below-average rent growth as mortgage rates prompted housing price declines.

Rents are rising most quickly in the Northeast and Midwest, the study found. Over the past year, rents rose fastest in Boston (up 7%), Hartford (up 6.9%), Providence (up 6.9%), Cincinnati (up 6.8%) and Chicago (up 6.3%).

The most expensive major markets in the U.S. are San Jose, where the typical monthly rent is $3,411), followed by New York City ($3,405), San Diego ($3,175), San Francisco ($3,168) and Boston ($3,045).

Year-over-year rent growth was weakest in the west, led by Las Vegas (down 1.8%), Austin, (down .8%), Phoenix (up .2%), Seattle (up 1%) and San Francisco (up 1.2%).

Zillow said June’s asking rent increase is “perfectly average” and in line with prepandemic levels, which increase an average of 4.1% annually.

Rent increases are expected to fall below average, the company said, due to record high construction of multifamily units that will come to market over the next two years and increasing vacancy rates in rental housing.