The Senate passed legislation Monday to beef up security for Supreme Court justices, ensuring they and their families are protected as the court deliberates abortion access and whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The bipartisan bill, which passed by voice vote with no objections, did not provide additional funding, which could come later. But it aims to put the court on par with the executive and legislative branches, ensuring the nine justices are provided security as some protesters have gathered outside their homes. The bill now moves to the House for its consideration.

Protests have erupted in front of the Supreme Court and around the country after a leaked draft opinion suggested a majority of conservatives on the court are prepared to end the constitutional right to an abortion from the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling.

The legislation is a technical change that allows Supreme Court law enforcement to provide around-the-clock security to immediate family members, in line with protection for certain people in the executive and legislative branches. It was sponsored by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Cornyn said threats to Supreme Court justices and their families are “disgraceful” and attempts to intimidate the independence of the judiciary branch shouldn't be tolerated.

“The House must take up and pass it immediately,” Cornyn said.

On Monday night, a protest took place outside of Justice Samuel Alito's house; video feeds of the protests showed demonstrators chanting "Alito is a coward" as they marched along his street. Alito authored

According to Bloomberg, nearly 100 people held a protest on a rainy Saturday evening outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland house and then marched to Chief Justice John Roberts’ home nearby. CNN also shared video of protesters gathering outside of their homes.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the White House believes in peaceful protests, and denounces violence or unlawfullness that might take place during demonstrations.

"In some ways, you’re seeing an outcry by the nearly two thirds of the public, many of them peacefully protesting, who are concerned about what this opinion will say," Psaki told reporters on Monday.

There were no reports of violence during the gatherings, but more demonstrations are planned for this week.